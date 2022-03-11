Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to post $3.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,944,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.