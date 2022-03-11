Analysts Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 295,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,227. The company has a market cap of $477.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.16. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextDecade (NEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.