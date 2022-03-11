Analysts Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. ONE Group Hospitality posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 172,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $320.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.52.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

