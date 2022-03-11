Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

EMN opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.