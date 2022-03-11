Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 11th (ABNB, AGCO, AMZN, BKNG, BMBL, CAT, CHWY, CSR, DE, DROOF)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 11th:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG). They issued a buy rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR). They issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). They issued an overweight rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE). They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3,150.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI). They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN). They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI). They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

