Analysts Offer Predictions for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.56.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 12.61%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

