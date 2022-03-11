Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 11th (ADDYY, AGS, AMH, AMT, AOUT, ATY, BAYRY, BOLIF, BOSS, BVS)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 11th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39).

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $21.00 to $18.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.50 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $37.00 to $25.00.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $26.00.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target trimmed by CL King from $32.00 to $23.00.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from €85.00 ($92.39) to €90.00 ($97.83).

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 340 to SEK 390.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €67.00 ($72.83) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13).

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $650.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €190.00 ($206.52) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $48.50 to $44.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from CHF 75 to CHF 67.

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from CHF 304.50 to CHF 280.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €145.00 ($157.61) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $19.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $360.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $402.00 to $365.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $39.00 to $34.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €46.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $30.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 86.00 to 93.00.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $6.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $92.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $99.00 to $84.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $9.50 to $6.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $468.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.50 to $5.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $21.00 to $16.00.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39).

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $65.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $56.00 to $48.00.

