Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

3/1/2022 – 1Life Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “1Life Healthcare Inc. provides software. The Company offers healthcare application for billing, insurance, planning and other related services. 1Life Healthcare Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

2/25/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $18.00.

2/24/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $12.00.

1/25/2022 – 1Life Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $18.00.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.67. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Management Corp raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745,838 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $168,085,000. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $125,692,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

