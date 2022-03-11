Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP):

2/28/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

2/28/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

1/28/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Ardagh Metal Packaging was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $30,114,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $31,436,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. Institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

