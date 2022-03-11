Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Monster Beverage (MNST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) recently:

3/10/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $109.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $119.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $93.00.

2/16/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $73.22. 1,687,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after purchasing an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

