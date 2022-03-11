Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Monster Beverage (MNST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) recently:
- 3/10/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $109.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $119.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $93.00.
- 2/16/2022 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:MNST traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $73.22. 1,687,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.88.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
