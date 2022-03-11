Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2022 – Zscaler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

3/1/2022 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $296.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $286.00.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $265.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $340.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at FBN Securities from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $415.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $390.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $439.00 to $326.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $360.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $360.00 to $245.00.

2/25/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $257.00.

2/22/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $385.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

1/10/2022 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.

ZS traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $202.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,267 shares of company stock valued at $12,748,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

