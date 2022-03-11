Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/7/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$151.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

3/3/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$157.00 to C$161.00.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$167.00 to C$171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from C$170.00 to C$172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$169.00 to C$171.00.

2/18/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Bank of Montreal is now covered by analysts at Stifel Europe. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Bank of Montreal is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $115.49. 661,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.87.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,041,000 after buying an additional 430,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after buying an additional 381,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

