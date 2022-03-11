Analysts Set Expectations for Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brixmor Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on BRX. BMO Capital Markets raised Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 447,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

