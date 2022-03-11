Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (ADP, AGTI, AMTX, ASOMY, ASPS, BASE, BILI, BQ, BSBK, CTTAY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 11th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $238.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $222.00.

Get Automatic Data Processing Inc alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.24) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00).

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($119.57) to €103.00 ($111.96). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47).

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.05 ($81.58) to €62.40 ($67.83). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 55 to CHF 50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to an action list buy rating. The firm currently has C$115.00 price target on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has C$207.00 target price on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 390 to CHF 370. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.21).

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($255.43) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.