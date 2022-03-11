Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (CHRA, CLAR, CLSD, CPG, CRBP, CTKB, CTRN, CUBE, CWAN, DESP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 11th:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

