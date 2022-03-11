Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 11th (AFI, AMTX, CACC, CVCY, CYBR, EVGN, FNA, GECFF, GLUE, GNNDY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 11th:

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo. “

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hyzon Motors Inc. is a supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles. Hyzon Motors Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, is based in ROCHESTER, N.Y. “

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

