Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 11th (COLB, DLX, DOOR, ETN, FAST, FC, GRBK, HSY, PSXP, SBAC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 11th:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Columbia Banking System Inc alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.