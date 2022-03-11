Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 11th (COLB, DLX, DOOR, ETN, FAST, FC, GRBK, HSY, PSXP, SBAC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 11th:
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
