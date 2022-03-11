Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boralex (BLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boralex (TSE: BLX) recently:

3/2/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Boralex was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75.

2/10/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$41.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25.

1/24/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/24/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating.

1/11/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$40.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 250.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

