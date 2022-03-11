Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boralex (BLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boralex (TSE: BLX) recently:
- 3/2/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$50.00 to C$55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Boralex was given a new C$51.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75.
- 2/10/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$41.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25.
- 1/24/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/24/2022 – Boralex was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating.
- 1/11/2022 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$42.00.
Shares of BLX stock opened at C$40.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 250.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.50%.
