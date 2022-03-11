Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Iberdrola (IBE)

Iberdrola (BME: IBE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.20 ($15.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.20 ($12.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €12.20 ($13.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €12.00 ($13.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/23/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €11.20 ($12.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €12.00 ($13.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/23/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.00 ($15.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/22/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.20 ($15.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/16/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.20 ($15.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €12.00 ($13.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €12.00 ($13.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/18/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €14.20 ($15.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2022 – Iberdrola was given a new €13.50 ($14.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Iberdrola SA has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.38) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($7.93).

