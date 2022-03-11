Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Kering (KER)

Kering (EPA: KER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2022 – Kering was given a new €748.00 ($813.04) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €813.00 ($883.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/23/2022 – Kering was given a new €855.00 ($929.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($760.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2022 – Kering was given a new €825.00 ($896.74) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/18/2022 – Kering was given a new €900.00 ($978.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €830.00 ($902.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €892.00 ($969.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €854.00 ($928.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €770.00 ($836.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €770.00 ($836.96) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/1/2022 – Kering was given a new €892.00 ($969.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2022 – Kering was given a new €900.00 ($978.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/18/2022 – Kering was given a new €785.00 ($853.26) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/11/2022 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($923.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2022 – Kering was given a new €830.00 ($902.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/10/2022 – Kering was given a new €854.00 ($928.26) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of EPA KER traded down €29.00 ($31.52) during trading on Friday, hitting €551.80 ($599.78). 262,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering SA has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($453.70). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €651.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €663.21.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

