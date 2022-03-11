Analyzing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) & Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical 2.78% 9.75% 7.21% CONMED 6.19% 13.20% 5.66%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Natus Medical and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80

CONMED has a consensus target price of $161.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.32%. Given CONMED’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Natus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $473.44 million 1.83 $13.18 million $0.38 66.40 CONMED $1.01 billion 4.00 $62.54 million $1.94 70.85

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Natus Medical. Natus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONMED beats Natus Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc. provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

