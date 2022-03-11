Analyzing Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) & Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Expro Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Expro Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and Nine Energy Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 2.20 -$156.22 million ($2.26) -7.38 Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.35 -$378.95 million ($2.80) -1.18

Expro Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Expro Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Expro Group and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -23.28% -5.37% -4.26% Nine Energy Service -27.49% N/A -24.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Expro Group and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Expro Group beats Nine Energy Service on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Nine Energy Service (Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

