Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Anika Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

