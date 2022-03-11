Anil Sabharwal Buys 5,000 Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Stock

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Rating) insider Anil Sabharwal purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$48.81 ($35.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$244,050.00 ($178,138.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.22%.

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It is involved in the retail sale of building materials, and home and garden improvement products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 167 Officeworks stores.

