ANON (ANON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. ANON has a market cap of $151,330.70 and $24.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001867 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00045444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.