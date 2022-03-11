ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Raised by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of ANSYS worth $73,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 510,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,219,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $303.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.