Anyswap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.43 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $10.17 or 0.00026204 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $189.52 million and $16.43 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.62 or 0.06565745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,844.30 or 1.00109998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041406 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

