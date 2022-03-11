AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $138.09

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 138.09 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15). AO World shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 1,249,950 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AO World from GBX 170 ($2.23) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get AO World alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.09. The company has a market cap of £435.41 million and a PE ratio of -69.85.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.