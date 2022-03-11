APIX (APIX) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, APIX has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $590,269.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

