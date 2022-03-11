Apollo Currency (APL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $38.54 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00186685 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00361639 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

