Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Update

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 321.5% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

APGB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 608,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,344. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter worth $5,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth $2,922,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 234,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 136,757 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,954,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

