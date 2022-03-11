Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.37

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 10329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 224.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

