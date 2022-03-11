Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 3rd Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after purchasing an additional 184,626 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 127,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 64,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average is $159.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

