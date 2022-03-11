Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $102.16 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.38. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

