Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of APLT remained flat at $$1.68 during trading hours on Friday. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

