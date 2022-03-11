AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Down to $46.43

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $44.91. AppLovin shares last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 2,511 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 663.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

