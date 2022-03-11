Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) vs. Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Critical Review

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Arvinas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics N/A -68.63% -58.28% Arvinas -409.29% -27.31% -16.93%

34.3% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Arvinas shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Arvinas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Arvinas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.48 million ($2.12) -0.83 Arvinas $46.70 million 77.56 -$191.00 million ($3.81) -17.92

Aprea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aprea Therapeutics and Arvinas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 2 3 0 0 1.60 Arvinas 0 0 16 0 3.00

Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Arvinas has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.75%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Arvinas.

Risk & Volatility

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arvinas has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arvinas beats Aprea Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers. It also develops APR-548, a p53 reactivator that is on Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial for oral administration in MDS patients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. The company was founded in February 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

