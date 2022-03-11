Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 949,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Aptiv worth $156,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Aptiv by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 616,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 109,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,269. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

