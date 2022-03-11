APYSwap (APYS) One Day Volume Tops $171,762.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $951,015.63 and $171,762.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06594045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,113.21 or 0.99954373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041926 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.