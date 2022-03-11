Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

AQST has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

