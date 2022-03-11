Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,339. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Aramark by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Aramark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.