ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.36

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 105671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

