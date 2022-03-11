Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.57. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Arcadis alerts:

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.