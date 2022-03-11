Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) were up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several analysts have commented on ACKAY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from 31.50 to 38.90 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

