Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 573,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

LFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archaea Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 4th quarter worth $273,151,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Archaea Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,026 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $58,967,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in Archaea Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 3,360,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 360,999 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $49,229,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archaea Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

