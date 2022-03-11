Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Buys $134,566.25 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 1,439,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45. Archer Aviation Inc has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $11.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

