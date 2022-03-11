Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.47. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 3,404 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 249,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 87,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 499,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,829 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 215,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,538 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

