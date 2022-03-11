Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

ADM stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.60. 3,016,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,587. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.