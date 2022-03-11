Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.67. 3,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 905,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,320,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,770,000 after buying an additional 123,414 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $84,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,021,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

