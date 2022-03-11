Arconic Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,058 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,068% compared to the typical volume of 433 call options.

ARNC stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $24.08. 1,475,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Arconic has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,800 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Arconic (Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.